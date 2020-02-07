Wigan Athletic v Preston North End

Antonee Robinson has made 29 Championship appearances for Wigan Athletic this season

Wigan Athletic left back Antonee Robinson could make his return to action when the Latics take on Preston North End on Saturday.

Robinson missed their win at Leeds after the collapse of his transfer to Italian side AC Milan on deadline day.

Preston manager Alex Neil could have Paul Gallagher and Andrew Hughes back for the trip to the DW Stadium.

The pair have now been back in training for two weeks and will be considered for the matchday squad.

Match facts