Championship
Wigan12:30Preston
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Preston North End

Antonee Robinson has made 29 Championship appearances for Wigan Athletic this season
Antonee Robinson has made 29 Championship appearances for Wigan Athletic this season
Follow Saturday's live text coverage from 12:15 GMT

Wigan Athletic left back Antonee Robinson could make his return to action when the Latics take on Preston North End on Saturday.

Robinson missed their win at Leeds after the collapse of his transfer to Italian side AC Milan on deadline day.

Preston manager Alex Neil could have Paul Gallagher and Andrew Hughes back for the trip to the DW Stadium.

The pair have now been back in training for two weeks and will be considered for the matchday squad.

Match facts

  • Wigan are unbeaten in five home games against Preston in all competitions (W3 D2) since a 1-0 defeat in April 2000.
  • Preston North End haven't completed a league double over Wigan Athletic since the 1992-93 season.
  • A win against Preston would see Wigan win three league games on the bounce for the first time since a run of four ending in March 2018 in League One.
  • Preston are unbeaten in their last four away league games since a run of three defeats in November/December.
  • Wigan's top scorer this season is centre-back Cheyenne Dunkley (5), who hasn't scored in the Championship since the end of October against Bristol City.
  • Scott Sinclair netted last time out for Preston against Swansea, scoring his first league goal in English football since August 2015 for Aston Villa. He last scored in consecutive league games in England in February 2011 for Swansea.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
View full Championship table

Top Stories