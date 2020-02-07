Wigan Athletic v Preston North End
-
Wigan Athletic left back Antonee Robinson could make his return to action when the Latics take on Preston North End on Saturday.
Robinson missed their win at Leeds after the collapse of his transfer to Italian side AC Milan on deadline day.
Preston manager Alex Neil could have Paul Gallagher and Andrew Hughes back for the trip to the DW Stadium.
The pair have now been back in training for two weeks and will be considered for the matchday squad.
Match facts
- Wigan are unbeaten in five home games against Preston in all competitions (W3 D2) since a 1-0 defeat in April 2000.
- Preston North End haven't completed a league double over Wigan Athletic since the 1992-93 season.
- A win against Preston would see Wigan win three league games on the bounce for the first time since a run of four ending in March 2018 in League One.
- Preston are unbeaten in their last four away league games since a run of three defeats in November/December.
- Wigan's top scorer this season is centre-back Cheyenne Dunkley (5), who hasn't scored in the Championship since the end of October against Bristol City.
- Scott Sinclair netted last time out for Preston against Swansea, scoring his first league goal in English football since August 2015 for Aston Villa. He last scored in consecutive league games in England in February 2011 for Swansea.