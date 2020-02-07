Barnsley v Sheffield Wednesday
-
- From the section Championship
Barnsley will be without injured goalkeeper Sami Radlinger and midfielder Marcel Ritzmaier.
The Tykes could welcome back midfielder Mike Bahre.
Sheffield Wednesday are set to give debuts to new signings Josh Windass and Connor Wickham after the pair joined on loan from Wigan and Crystal Palace respectively.
Defender Morgan Fox (ankle) is doubtful after missing last week's home draw with Millwall.
Match facts
- Barnsley are winless in their past 11 league games against Sheffield Wednesday (D5 L6) since winning 1-0 in February 2009.
- The last three league meetings between Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday at Oakwell have all ended 1-1, with each side having a different manager in each match.
- Barnsley could lose four league matches in a row for the first time since a run of five ending in December 2017.
- Sheffield Wednesday's only win in their past seven league games was a 2-0 victory against Leeds at Elland Road.
- Barnsley have won each of their past two Yorkshire derbies in league action (vs Hull and Huddersfield), and could win three in a row for the first time since December 2011 (four games).
- Barnsley allow their opponents 9.5 passes on average before intervening defensively - only Leeds allow their opponents fewer (8.1).