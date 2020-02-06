Championship
Blackburn15:00Fulham
Venue: Ewood Park

Blackburn Rovers v Fulham

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring a goal
Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic scored on his return to action against Huddersfield to take his tally to 19 Championship goals this season
Follow Saturday's live text coverage from 12:15 GMT

Blackburn midfielder Lewis Holtby has damaged knee ligaments, joining Bradley Dack (knee) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) on the sidelines.

Joe Rothwell (hamstring) is unlikely to feature this month, but Charlie Mulgrew is back in training.

Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert will be assessed after returning to training following a hamstring injury.

Tim Ream could be back after suspension while fellow defender Terence Kongolo is also available to return.

Centre-backs Maxime Le Marchand (back) and Alfie Mawson (knee) remain out, alongside midfielder Harrison Reed (adductor).

Fulham manager Scott Parker told BBC Radio London:

"I know Tony [Mowbray, Blackburn manager] really well. I met him when I was getting married in Barbados - just me and my wife - when I was 20.

"We had two weeks there and Tony was there at the time, and that was where I first met him.

"It's not as if we're always in contact, but certainly at the beginning of the season we had a chat.

"How time's moved on; he first saw me when I was a 20-year-old getting married to my wife, and now I'm four kids down the line."

Match facts

  • This is the first league meeting between Blackburn and Fulham at Ewood Park since August 2016, with the visitors winning 1-0 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
  • Fulham haven't completed a league double over Blackburn since the 2000-01 season, when they won the second tier to earn promotion to the Premier League.
  • Blackburn are currently unbeaten in 10 league games at Ewood Park (W5 D5) since a 2-1 defeat against Luton in September.
  • Fulham have lost just one of their last eight league games (W5 D2) since losing three in a row in December.
  • Adam Armstrong has either scored or assisted in each of his last five league matches for Blackburn (two goals and four assists).
  • Fulham have had 445 sequences of 10 or more passes in open play this season, 141 more than the next closest side (Brentford, 304).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 8th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
View full Championship table

Top Stories