Blackburn Rovers v Fulham

Blackburn midfielder Lewis Holtby has damaged knee ligaments, joining Bradley Dack (knee) and Corry Evans (fractured skull) on the sidelines.
Joe Rothwell (hamstring) is unlikely to feature this month, but Charlie Mulgrew is back in training.
Fulham winger Anthony Knockaert will be assessed after returning to training following a hamstring injury.
Tim Ream could be back after suspension while fellow defender Terence Kongolo is also available to return.
Centre-backs Maxime Le Marchand (back) and Alfie Mawson (knee) remain out, alongside midfielder Harrison Reed (adductor).
Fulham manager Scott Parker told BBC Radio London:
"I know Tony [Mowbray, Blackburn manager] really well. I met him when I was getting married in Barbados - just me and my wife - when I was 20.
"We had two weeks there and Tony was there at the time, and that was where I first met him.
"It's not as if we're always in contact, but certainly at the beginning of the season we had a chat.
"How time's moved on; he first saw me when I was a 20-year-old getting married to my wife, and now I'm four kids down the line."
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Blackburn and Fulham at Ewood Park since August 2016, with the visitors winning 1-0 under Slavisa Jokanovic.
- Fulham haven't completed a league double over Blackburn since the 2000-01 season, when they won the second tier to earn promotion to the Premier League.
- Blackburn are currently unbeaten in 10 league games at Ewood Park (W5 D5) since a 2-1 defeat against Luton in September.
- Fulham have lost just one of their last eight league games (W5 D2) since losing three in a row in December.
- Adam Armstrong has either scored or assisted in each of his last five league matches for Blackburn (two goals and four assists).
- Fulham have had 445 sequences of 10 or more passes in open play this season, 141 more than the next closest side (Brentford, 304).