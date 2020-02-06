Brentford v Middlesbrough
Brentford centre-back Pontus Jansson is making progress with his recovery from a hip injury but will not feature.
Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu are awaiting their debuts after joining from Oxford while Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis are long-term absentees.
Defender Harold Moukoudi and midfielder Ravel Morrison could be handed their debuts by Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.
Ryan Shotton and George Friend are not ready to return to first-team action.
Daniel Ayala (ankle), Anfernee Dijksteel (knee) and Patrick Roberts (hamstring) remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Middlesbrough for the first time, with this the 11th season the two sides have met in the Football League.
- Middlesbrough have lost their last two games against Brentford, having lost none of their previous 12 games against the Bees in all competitions (W10 D2).
- Brentford had won six consecutive home league matches before defeat against Nottingham Forest in their most recent such match. They haven't lost consecutive league games at home since December 2018.
- After winning four league games in a row in December/January, Middlesbrough are now winless in four (D3 L1).
- Since the start of last season, Brentford's Said Benrahma has provided more league assists than any other Championship player (19), although he's failed to assist in his past eight appearances. However, Benrahma has netted five goals in his last five league games.
- Middlesbrough have scored the fewest goals via set-pieces (eight) of any side in the Championship this season.