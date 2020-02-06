Championship
Brentford15:00Middlesbrough
Venue: Griffin Park

Brentford v Middlesbrough

Brentford forward Ollie Watkins
Brentford forward Ollie Watkins took his tally to 19 goals for the season with his strike at Hull last weekend
Brentford centre-back Pontus Jansson is making progress with his recovery from a hip injury but will not feature.

Shandon Baptiste and Tariqe Fosu are awaiting their debuts after joining from Oxford while Sergi Canos and Nikos Karelis are long-term absentees.

Defender Harold Moukoudi and midfielder Ravel Morrison could be handed their debuts by Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate.

Ryan Shotton and George Friend are not ready to return to first-team action.

Daniel Ayala (ankle), Anfernee Dijksteel (knee) and Patrick Roberts (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Match facts

  • Brentford are looking to complete a league double over Middlesbrough for the first time, with this the 11th season the two sides have met in the Football League.
  • Middlesbrough have lost their last two games against Brentford, having lost none of their previous 12 games against the Bees in all competitions (W10 D2).
  • Brentford had won six consecutive home league matches before defeat against Nottingham Forest in their most recent such match. They haven't lost consecutive league games at home since December 2018.
  • After winning four league games in a row in December/January, Middlesbrough are now winless in four (D3 L1).
  • Since the start of last season, Brentford's Said Benrahma has provided more league assists than any other Championship player (19), although he's failed to assist in his past eight appearances. However, Benrahma has netted five goals in his last five league games.
  • Middlesbrough have scored the fewest goals via set-pieces (eight) of any side in the Championship this season.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
