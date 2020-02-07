Championship
Huddersfield15:00QPR
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers

Jonas Lossl
Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl rejoined the Terriers on loan from Everton on transfer deadline day
Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is likely to start after rejoining the club on loan from Everton.

Fellow deadline day signing Chris Willock could be on the bench.

QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron serves the second of his two-match suspension for picking up 10 bookings.

The R's, who have lost their past two games, could welcome back defender Yoann Barbet, who has been out since October with a hamstring injury.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield are unbeaten in four league games against QPR (W2 D2) since a 1-0 defeat in August 2015 under manager Chris Powell.
  • Huddersfield and QPR have never shared a goalless draw in any of their previous 27 league meetings.
  • After losing their opening four home league games this season, Huddersfield have lost just two of their following 11 at the John Smith's Stadium.
  • QPR have lost each of their past four league games on the road, conceding 11 goals in the process.
  • Huddersfield have used 34 players in the Championship this season, four more than any other side.
  • QPR have conceded 21 goals from set-pieces in the Championship this season, the most of any side.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
