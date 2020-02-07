Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl rejoined the Terriers on loan from Everton on transfer deadline day

Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is likely to start after rejoining the club on loan from Everton.

Fellow deadline day signing Chris Willock could be on the bench.

QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron serves the second of his two-match suspension for picking up 10 bookings.

The R's, who have lost their past two games, could welcome back defender Yoann Barbet, who has been out since October with a hamstring injury.

Match facts