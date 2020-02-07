Huddersfield Town v Queens Park Rangers
Huddersfield Town goalkeeper Jonas Lossl is likely to start after rejoining the club on loan from Everton.
Fellow deadline day signing Chris Willock could be on the bench.
QPR midfielder Geoff Cameron serves the second of his two-match suspension for picking up 10 bookings.
The R's, who have lost their past two games, could welcome back defender Yoann Barbet, who has been out since October with a hamstring injury.
Match facts
- Huddersfield are unbeaten in four league games against QPR (W2 D2) since a 1-0 defeat in August 2015 under manager Chris Powell.
- Huddersfield and QPR have never shared a goalless draw in any of their previous 27 league meetings.
- After losing their opening four home league games this season, Huddersfield have lost just two of their following 11 at the John Smith's Stadium.
- QPR have lost each of their past four league games on the road, conceding 11 goals in the process.
- Huddersfield have used 34 players in the Championship this season, four more than any other side.
- QPR have conceded 21 goals from set-pieces in the Championship this season, the most of any side.