Luton15:00Cardiff
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Cardiff City

Albert Adomah
Ghana international Albert Adomah has made only five starts in the Championship this season
Luton could give a first start to on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, with Sonny Bradley a doubt.

Winger Callum McManaman has overcome a hamstring strain, but Brendan Galloway, Eunan O'Kane and Danny Hylton miss out.

Albert Adomah is set to make his Cardiff debut after joining on loan from Nottingham Forest on deadline day.

Dion Sanderson could also make his first appearance, having arrived from Wolves, and Lee Tomlin, Sean Morrison and Alex Smithies are set to return.

Match facts

  • Luton haven't hosted Cardiff for a league match since New Year's Day in 2007, drawing 0-0 at Kenilworth Road.
  • Cardiff are looking to secure their first league double over Luton since the 1979-80 campaign.
  • Luton have lost 20 of their opening 30 league matches this season; 24 of the last 25 sides in England's top four tiers to lose at least 20 games at this stage have gone on to be relegated, with the exception being Dagenham and Redbridge in 2011-12 in League Two.
  • Cardiff have only lost two of their last 14 matches in the Championship (W5 D7), though they have both been away from home (vs Brentford and QPR).
  • Luton have made 632 defensive actions in the Championship this season, the fewest of any side in the competition.
  • Cardiff have had 51 sequences of at least 10 passes in open play this season, the fewest of any side in the Championship, and some 394 fewer than the team with the most - Fulham (445).

Saturday 8th February 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
