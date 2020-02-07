Stoke City v Charlton Athletic
Stoke City have both their deadline day signings available to make their debut at home to Charlton Athletic.
Wales defender James Chester is on loan from Aston Villa, while Tottenham teenager Tashan Oakley-Boothe signed for an undisclosed fee, but Tyrese Campbell (hamstring) remains a doubt.
New Charlton loan signings David Davis and Aiden McGeady may both make debuts.
McGeady was unused on the bench for last week's win over Barnsley, while Davis was signed too late to feature.
Lewis Page (hamstring) remains out but George Lapslie may return after playing for the under-23s. Macauley Bonne (hamstring) has returned to training, while Chuks Aneke (hamstring) is still out.
Stoke, in 21st, are two points behind 19th-placed Charlton and would climb above the Addicks in the Championship table if they can earn a fourth home win in six games, following last Friday's 4-0 defeat at Derby.
Match facts
- Stoke City host Charlton Athletic for the first time since a 2-1 home win in August 2007.
- Charlton, who won 3-1 at The Valley in August, are looking to complete a league double over Stoke for the first time since the 1951-52 season.
- Stoke are currently unbeaten in five home league matches, in which Jack Butland has kept four clean sheets.
- Promoted Charlton won two of their opening three Championship away games this season but have now failed to win in their last 11 away league games.
- Since Michael O'Neill took charge in November, Stoke have picked up 23 points from 15 games - the joint 10th best in the Championship.
- Charlton top scorer Lyle Taylor, who missed three months of the season through injury, has netted five goals in just seven away league games this season, averaging a goal every 99 minutes.