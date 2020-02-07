Swansea City v Derby County

Welsh international Connor Roberts has made a total of 32 appearances for club and country this season

Swansea have full-back Connor Roberts available after a shoulder problem and centre-half Joe Rodon is also in line to return, having not played since October because of an ankle injury.

Mike Van Der Hoorn (knee) and winger Jordon Garrick (hamstring) are both nearing a return but will not feature.

Derby County will once again be without Tom Huddlestone, who has a calf injury.

Fellow midfielder George Evans is not yet ready, but defender Max Lowe is available after a three-match ban.

Match facts