Swansea City v Derby County
Swansea have full-back Connor Roberts available after a shoulder problem and centre-half Joe Rodon is also in line to return, having not played since October because of an ankle injury.
Mike Van Der Hoorn (knee) and winger Jordon Garrick (hamstring) are both nearing a return but will not feature.
Derby County will once again be without Tom Huddlestone, who has a calf injury.
Fellow midfielder George Evans is not yet ready, but defender Max Lowe is available after a three-match ban.
Match facts
- Three of the last four league meetings between Swansea and Derby at Liberty Stadium have ended as a draw, with Swansea winning the other.
- Derby are unbeaten in five league games against Swansea (W2 D3) since a 1-0 defeat in February 2010.
- Swansea could win three consecutive league matches at home for the first time since their opening three games at the Liberty Stadium this season.
- Derby's first 30 league games this season have seen them win 10, draw 10 and lose 10 matches. They had not won, drawn and lost an equal amount after 30 games since 1977-78 in the first tier.
- Swansea have conceded a league-low seven goals from set-pieces this season in the Championship.
- Only Bristol City (12) have won more points than Derby since Wayne Rooney's first league game with the club at the start of January.