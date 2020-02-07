Nottingham Forest v Leeds United

Kalvin Phillips made his debut for Leeds in August 2015

Nottingham Forest have midfielder Samba Sow back after a knee injury.

Striker Nuno Da Costa is expected to be among the substitutes and could make his debut, while another new signing, Adama Diakhaby, is pushing to start after two appearances from the bench.

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips is available after a three-match ban.

Loan signing Jean-Kevin Augustin could feature after playing 45 minutes for the under-23s and Gaetano Berardi is also in contention after a calf injury.

