Bristol City v Birmingham City
-
Bristol City could give debuts to new signings Markus Henriksen and Filip Benkovic, while striker Nahki Wells is pushing for his first start.
Andreas Weimann (dead leg) may be fit, but Jack Hunt (ankle) is a doubt and fellow defender Thomas Kalas is out.
Birmingham are without Josh McEachran and Jacques Maghoma, who were injured in the FA Cup replay win over Coventry.
McEachran has a knee injury and will miss at least six months and winger Maghoma (thigh) is out for six weeks.
Midfield duo Dan Crowley and Kerim Mrabti (both hamstring) remain unavailable.
Match facts
- Bristol City have lost six of their previous eight league matches against Birmingham at Ashton Gate (W1 D1), losing 2-1 last season.
- Birmingham have only lost two of their past 18 league games against Bristol City (W12 D4 L2).
- Bristol City have won each of their previous four league matches without conceding a single goal.
- Birmingham are looking to go five league games unbeaten for the very first time this season.
- Bristol City have won the 15th most points of any side in the Championship in home matches this season (22), whereas including only away games they would rank 2nd (28 points).
- Scott Hogan scored on his league debut for Birmingham last time out against Nottingham Forest; Hogan's last seven goals in the Championship have been spread across four different sides (Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield United and Aston Villa).