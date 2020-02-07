Championship
Bristol City19:45Birmingham
Venue: Ashton Gate

Bristol City v Birmingham City

Markus Henriksen
Markus Henriksen has won 54 caps for Norway
Follow live text coverage from 19:30 GMT on Friday

Bristol City could give debuts to new signings Markus Henriksen and Filip Benkovic, while striker Nahki Wells is pushing for his first start.

Andreas Weimann (dead leg) may be fit, but Jack Hunt (ankle) is a doubt and fellow defender Thomas Kalas is out.

Birmingham are without Josh McEachran and Jacques Maghoma, who were injured in the FA Cup replay win over Coventry.

McEachran has a knee injury and will miss at least six months and winger Maghoma (thigh) is out for six weeks.

Midfield duo Dan Crowley and Kerim Mrabti (both hamstring) remain unavailable.

Match facts

  • Bristol City have lost six of their previous eight league matches against Birmingham at Ashton Gate (W1 D1), losing 2-1 last season.
  • Birmingham have only lost two of their past 18 league games against Bristol City (W12 D4 L2).
  • Bristol City have won each of their previous four league matches without conceding a single goal.
  • Birmingham are looking to go five league games unbeaten for the very first time this season.
  • Bristol City have won the 15th most points of any side in the Championship in home matches this season (22), whereas including only away games they would rank 2nd (28 points).
  • Scott Hogan scored on his league debut for Birmingham last time out against Nottingham Forest; Hogan's last seven goals in the Championship have been spread across four different sides (Birmingham, Stoke, Sheffield United and Aston Villa).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom301511453332056
2Leeds30167746271955
3Fulham30157845321352
4Nottm Forest30149741301151
5Brentford301551049232650
6Bristol City3014884440450
7Preston3013894335847
8Swansea30121083534146
9Millwall30111273835345
10Blackburn30128104337644
11Sheff Wed30127114033743
12Cardiff30101374243-143
13Derby301010103539-440
14Hull30116134243-139
15Reading30108123634238
16QPR30115144754-738
17Birmingham30107133747-1037
18Middlesbrough30812103037-736
19Charlton3089133942-333
20Huddersfield3088143548-1332
21Stoke3094173646-1031
22Wigan3078152844-1629
23Barnsley3059163656-2024
24Luton3073203765-2824
