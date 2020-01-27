'No divide' with St Johnstone board, says manager Tommy Wright

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Johnstone 2-1 Kilmarnock

Tommy Wright had a "positive" meeting with St Johnstone chairman Steve Brown on Monday, and insists there is "no divide" between manager and board.

Wright appeared to be at odds with the Perth powerbrokers on Friday being so far unable to add to his "thin" squad during the January transfer window.

Saints are eighth in the Premiership after beating Kilmarnock on Saturday.

"People that know me, know that I have a wee rant every now and then," manager Wright said.

"I have had a positive meeting with the chairman this morning. There is no divide so everything will hopefully fall into the place in the next few days."

The St Johnstone manager said last week he had to offload players before he could bring new ones in, adding that he had missed out on a number of potential signings.

And Wright, whose side host Celtic in the Premiership on Wednesday night, hopes to have a few new faces on board before the transfer window closes at the end of the week, with winger Matty Kennedy having left for Aberdeen on Friday.

"We are in talks with Inverness to try and get Jamie's [McCart] pre-contract into a permanent one now, and there are discussions ongoing with other clubs at the minute," he said.

"There are a few things happening, so hopefully later on in the week they will materialise, there are still a few days left in the window, and if we can get Jamie done and possibly two others, then that will put the squad back in a healthy position."

Home fans in one stand can 'galvanise' support

St Johnstone recently announced that they would be giving Celtic and Rangers supporters three stands for their remaining league meetings with the Old Firm sides at McDiarmid Park this season.

The move will mean home fans will be housed solely in the West Stand and will come into effect for the first time on Wednesday.

As well as generating increased income, the club said it will create a "partisan atmosphere" from the home support.

And Wright added: "It will probably galvanise our support, I think it will bring them into the one stand, I think the majority of our fans understand why the club did it.

"It is a decision I know the chairman has been talking about for a long time, I believe Kirsten [Robertson - head of football operations] probably looked at it in a bit more detail and reported back to the board, and the decision was made.

"I was fully aware that they were going to do it, because they did ask me in terms of what effect, if any, it would have on the football side, and I didn't think it would have any effect. In fact, I think it might have a positive effect for us, we are getting all our supporters in the one stand."