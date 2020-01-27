Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: Leicester City midfielder joins Blackpool on loan

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall came off the bench as a second-half substitute as Leicester City beat Championship side Brentford 1-0 in the FA Cup on Saturday

Blackpool have signed Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old made his senior debut for the Foxes in Saturday's FA Cup fourth-round win over Brentford.

"Kiernan is a player we've watched closely for a while now," boss Simon Grayson told the Tangerines' website.

"He's very highly thought of at Leicester and I'd like to thank the club for allowing him to continue his development with us."

