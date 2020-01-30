Leave or remain - who could be on the move on deadline day?

Salomon Rondon left Newcastle for an undisclosed fee in the summer

When the clock strikes 23:00 GMT on Friday 31 January, it will signal the end of an all-encompassing debate that has been gripping the United Kingdom - will Manchester United actually sign a striker?

United's pursuit of a forward - with Salomon Rondon emerging as a possible option on Thursday - is just one of the mooted deals that could take place on deadline day, which also just happens to be when that the UK officially leaves the European Union.

Is Thomas Lemar finally going to become an Arsenal player? And are Everton really after a player called Everton?

BBC Sport assesses some of the biggest possible late window deals - and offers you a vote on whether each player is likely to leave or remain.

SALOMON RONDON (forward, 30, Dalian Yifang)

Linked with: Manchester United

Hastened by the injury to Marcus Rashford, Manchester United's pursuit of a goalscorer has been one of the main narratives of this transfer window and it has apparently led to the unlikely figure of Rondon.

The Venezuela forward enjoyed a fine campaign with Newcastle last season, scoring 11 Premier League goals as they avoided relegation.

He followed departing manager Rafael Benitez to Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang and reports suggest he could be a late target for Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

One factor that could work in United's favour is the uncertainly surrounding the Chinese Super League, with the start of their season postponed because of the spread of the coronavirus.

However, that could present significant logistical issues, with some flights between Britain and China cancelled.

United are also rumoured to have considered a move for two other forwards with Premier League experience - ex-Watford player Odion Ighalo, now with Chinese side Shanghai Shenhua, and Islami Slimani, the Leicester player on loan at Monaco.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

EDINSON CAVANI (forward, 32, Paris St-Germain)

Linked with: Chelsea

Frank Lampard has accused his Chelsea team of "causing their own problems" with their lack of cutting edge. Could Edinson Cavani fit the bill?

Uruguay international Cavani has been pushed down the pecking order at Parc des Princes behind new arrival Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe and - when he is fit - Neymar.

Cavani has scored just three goals this season, his contract is up in June and he could be available at a decent price in January, although they could face stiff competition from Atletico Madrid.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

TIMO WERNER (Forward, 23, RB Leipzig)

Linked with: Liverpool

If any side in the league can afford to sit out deadline day, it is Liverpool, who have a 19-point lead at the top of the Premier League and have already brought forward Takumi Minamino in this window.

There is a theory, though, that you should strengthen from a position of power, which perhaps accounts for suggestions that Timo Werner could be on his way to Anfield.

Striker Werner has played a big role in RB Leipzig taking charge in the Bundesliga title race. His 18 goals have come at a rate of one every 79 minutes, and the Germany international could leave if the right offer came in.

Another player linked with Liverpool is Jadon Sancho, who has had his problems at Borussia Dortmund this season, having been dropped from the team and fined after returning late from England duty.

But he has still enhanced his reputation on the pitch, becoming the first player in Europe's top five leagues to score and assist 10 goals in all competitions this season. Meanwhile, the German side have just bought teenage striking prodigy Erling Braut Haaland from Red Bull Salzburg, so may be prepared to listen to offers.

Could Sancho be tempted by a return to the Premier League, where he did not get a chance first time round at Manchester City? He won't come cheap.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

THOMAS LEMAR (midfielder, 24, Atletico Madrid)

Linked with: Arsenal

Are Arsenal back in for the one that got away?

The Gunners failed to sign him in January 2018, not long after the France international was the subject of a £60m bid from Liverpool.

He eventually moved to Atletico Madrid that summer for £52.7m but has been unable to hold down a first-team place. In December, he was booed off by his own fans, despite the team beating Osasuna.

Other potential moves for the Gunners include Flamengo defender Pablo Mari, who was reportedly in London last weekend to discuss a deal, and an ambitious punt to take Colombian forward James Rodriguez on loan from Real Madrid.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

MATIAS VECINO (midfielder, 28, Inter Milan)

Linked with: Everton

It is rumoured that Everton are in for midfielder Vecino and that the 28-year-old is keen to link up with compatriot Carlo Ancelotti at Goodison.

The Serie A side are apparently after £17m for the player, who has made 17 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring twice.

Brilliantly, Everton have also been linked with forward Everton, the 23-year-old Gremio player and current Brazil international.

If you are viewing this page on the BBC News app please click here to vote.

JANNIK VESTERGAARD (defender, 27, Southampton)

Linked with: Leicester

Leicester are looking to firm things up at the back and have reportedly identified Southampton defender Verstegaard as the man to do this.

Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has declared that he does not want anybody to leave his club this month, which could put an end to the mooted £15m move.

But the 27-year-old Dane is not getting a lot of first-team football and so their arm could be twisted.

Leicester have seen Vestergaard first hand this season - for 45 minutes he was part of a defence that conceded five times en route to that 9-0 mauling by the Foxes in October.