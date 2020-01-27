Claudio Yacob: Nottingham Forest midfielder joins Nacional in Uruguay

Claudio Yacob in action for Nottingham Forest
Claudio Yacob only made 12 starts in 17 months with Forest

Argentina international midfielder Claudio Yacob has left Nottingham Forest and signed for Nacional in Uruguay.

The 32-year-old has not featured at all this season and an agreement was reached to terminate his contract six months early.

His last Reds appearance came in April of last season, a 1-0 win over QPR.

Yacob spent six years at West Brom and joined Forest in September 2018, playing a total of 17 games.

