Claudio Yacob: Nottingham Forest midfielder joins Nacional in Uruguay
Argentina international midfielder Claudio Yacob has left Nottingham Forest and signed for Nacional in Uruguay.
The 32-year-old has not featured at all this season and an agreement was reached to terminate his contract six months early.
His last Reds appearance came in April of last season, a 1-0 win over QPR.
Yacob spent six years at West Brom and joined Forest in September 2018, playing a total of 17 games.