Danny Johnson: Leyton Orient sign striker from Dundee

Danny Johnson scored eight times in 28 games for Motherwell last season

League Two side Leyton Orient have signed striker Danny Johnson from Scottish Championship side Dundee.

The 26-year-old scored five goals in 19 league appearances after moving to Dens Park from Motherwell last summer.

Former Gateshead man Johnson has agreed an 18-month contract with the O's and becomes their third signing of the January transfer window.

His switch to east London is subject to international clearance, and he is unavailable to face Crewe on Tuesday.

The terms of Johnson's move to the Breyer Group Stadium are undisclosed.

