Scott Hogan: Aston Villa loan striker to Birmingham City

Scott Hogan only made four Championship starts for Stoke

Aston Villa have cut short striker Scott Hogan's loan deal with Stoke City to allow him to join rivals Birmingham City until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old Republic of Ireland international signed for Stoke on a season-loan in August, but started just five games for the Potters.

He made 15 appearances in total, scoring three times.

Hogan has scored 58 goals in 171 games for clubs including Rochdale, Brentford, Villa and Sheffield United.

After coming from non-league football at Hyde and Halifax, Hogan made his name at Rochdale, scoring 19 goals in 40 appearances to earn a move to Brentford in the summer of 2014.

After suffering an ACL knee injury in only his second game, which kept him out for 18 months, he twice underwent surgery.

But he returned to action to net 21 times in 33 league games, mostly under current Villa boss Dean Smith to earn his first move to the Midlands.

Hogan was signed by Villa for £12m by Steve Bruce in January 2017, and has scored 10 goals in 61 games.

After finding himself out of favour following injuries at Villa, he spent the second half of last season on loan with Sheffield United.

