Irish Premiership: Super sub Alex Gawne dents Reds' title hopes

Alex Gawne's strike was the difference between the two title protagonists

Coleraine kept their Irish Premiership title aspirations alive after a 1-0 victory over fellow contenders Cliftonville at the Showgrounds.

Substitute Alex Gawne broke the deadlock on 72 minutes when the teenager's attempted cross caught out Richard Brush and nestled in the net.

Cliftonville pressed for an equaliser but failed to repeat Tuesday's County Antrim Shield final heroics.

The Bannsiders are up to third, two points off league leaders Crusaders.

The first-half was rather uneventful, with Jamie Glackin's cross headed well over by James McLaughlin, before Conor McDermott's dipping 25-yard strike was pushed over the top by Chris Johns at the other end.

That was to be the only shot on target in the opening 45 minutes, but Stephen Lowry was lucky to escape from the resulting corer when his attempted clearance bounced off Bannsiders team-mate Aaron Canning and onto the base of the post.

Conor McMenamin's rasping effort from 15 yards had Johns worried but the forward's effort swerved out of danger's way at the last moment, before the 24-year-old nodded another effort wide from Joe Gormley's cross shortly after.

Coleraine suffered a blow when Ben Doherty, who was booked moments earlier after catching Jamie Harney, pulled up injured and was forced off on 33 minutes in what was the final notable moment in a drab first half.

Super sub Gawne strikes for Bannsiders

The second half started off with the same intensity as the previous left off, although Ruaidhri Donnelly's powerful effort was well held by Johns, and Ian Parkhill had three efforts which failed to trouble Brush in the Cliftonville goal.

County Antrim Shield final hero Ryan Curran was introduced to try and add some park to the Reds attack, but as the snow came down at the Showgrounds, it was Coleraine sub Gawne who made the breakthrough on 72 minutes.

Referee Tim Marshall played an advantage after Glackin was brought down in the middle of the park, with the ball fed out wide to Gawne whose cross-cum-shot looped over Brush and into the far corner.

Johns got down well to keep out McDermott from a free-kick as the Solitude outfit pressed for an equaliser, but there was to be no repeat of Tuesday's late drama as the game fizzled out in the difficult and cold conditions.

After topping the table two weeks ago, Cliftonville have now suffered three league defeats on the bounce and slip to fifth position.

Coleraine jump above Glentoran into third, although the east Belfast men can reverse that with victory over Glenavon on Tuesday night.