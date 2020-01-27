Seanan Clucas: Glentoran sign Dungannon Swifts captain

Seanan Clucas has represented Northern Ireland at under-21 level

Seanan Clucas is the latest recruit at Glentoran after joining the east Belfast side from Dungannon Swifts.

The Glens had high-profile bids for Joe Gormley and Adam Lecky rejected last week and have now swooped for the Swifts captain.

Clucas had played for his hometown club for four and a half years after joining from Derry City in 2015.

The midfielder is currently serving a suspension and will be available mid-February.

"Seanan will be a great addition to our team. He brings quality, a physical presence and can play in multiple positions," said Glentoran manager Mick McDermott.

"He is a proven quality performer in the Premiership.

"I am absolutely delighted to have him at Glentoran. I would also like to thank Dungannon Swifts for the professional way in which they have conducted this deal."

"We would like to make it clear to everyone that the Club did try everything within our power to keep Seanan," said a Dungannon Swifts statement.

"For his own personal reasons, a move to a Club in Belfast suited him best, at this moment in time, therefore we could not stand in his way."