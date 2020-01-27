Josh Scowen: Sunderland sign QPR midfielder for an undisclosed fee

Josh Scowen played 103 games in QPR colours

Sunderland have signed midfielder Josh Scowen from Queens Park Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has played 23 games for Rangers this season, scoring once in the FA Cup tie against Swansea.

Scowen helped Barnsley to promotion from League One in 2016, and has amassed 19 goals in 314 career games.

"I just want to show the gaffer what I can do and get in the team I can help the club keep winning games," Scowen told the club website.

Boss Phil Parkinson added: "We identified him early in the window and it took a while to get the deal over the line, as we were competing with several other clubs for his signature.

"We have been patient, and the chairman and the board have worked hard to finalise a deal this afternoon."

