Scottish Gossip: Dundee United, Rangers, Hearts, Scotland, Hibs, St Johnstone, Dunfermline

Stoke City will watch Lawrence Shankland in Scottish Cup action against Hibernian on Tuesday night with a view to making a £3m bid for the Dundee United striker before Friday's transfer deadline. (Sun)

Rangers hope to offload wingers Jordan Jones and Brandon Barker this week to allow manager Steven Gerrard to bring in a new signing for the Premiership title push. (Daily Record)

Frozen-out Hearts skipper Christophe Berra is in signing talks with big-spending English League Two side Salford City. (Daily Record)

Scotland have turned down the chance to use their own £33m Oriam training centre if they qualify for this summer's Euros - a decision made before Steve Clarke took charge - and the Czech Republic have now booked it instead. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Hibernian are trying to sign Le Havre midfielder Amos Youga, according to reports in France. (Edinburgh Evening News)

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is "expecting a lot of interest" in 20-year-old playmaker Ali McCann despite securing him on a new three-and-a-half year deal last month. (Herald, print edition)

Dunfermline chairman Ross McArthur insists the club have no plans to sell top scorer Kevin Nisbet, who is attracting interest from Italy and the English Championship. (Daily Mail, print edition)