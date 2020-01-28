Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham sign midfielder from Real Betis on permanent deal

Lo Celso has 19 caps for Argentina

Tottenham have made midfielder Giovani Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis permanent, completing a £27.2m transfer.

The Argentina international has signed a deal until 2025.

The transfer was announced at the same time as it was confirmed that Christian Eriksen had left the club, moving to Inter Milan for a fee of around £16.9m.

Lo Celso has scored two goals in 20 appearances for Spurs so far this season.

A Spurs statement read: "We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of Giovani Lo Celso to a permanent transfer.

"The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the club."