Giovani Lo Celso: Tottenham sign midfielder from Real Betis on permanent deal

Giovani Lo Celso
Lo Celso has 19 caps for Argentina

Tottenham have made midfielder Giovani Lo Celso's loan move from Real Betis permanent, completing a £27.2m transfer.

The Argentina international has signed a deal until 2025.

The transfer was announced at the same time as it was confirmed that Christian Eriksen had left the club, moving to Inter Milan for a fee of around £16.9m.

Lo Celso has scored two goals in 20 appearances for Spurs so far this season.

A Spurs statement read: "We are delighted to announce that we have exercised the option to convert the loan of Giovani Lo Celso to a permanent transfer.

"The midfielder has produced impressive performances after establishing himself in the team following a hip injury which restricted his playing time in the early part of his loan at the club."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC