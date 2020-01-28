Samoura unsure on extending Caf role

Fifa Secretary General Fatma Samoura has been assisting the Confederation of African Football

Fifa's Secretary General Fatma Samoura has refused to comment on whether her role as General Delegate for Africa will continue beyond 1 February.

Samoura was given the role for six months from 1 August by football's world governing following a reported request by the Confederation of African Football (Caf).

The Senegalese official was talking during a two-day trip to Uganda where she was inspecting Fifa-funded projects.

"We have another few days to go and the Caf Executive Committee will meet to deliberate on the mission forward to determine if I continue or not," she said.

Samoura added that she is happy with the work that she has done so far with Caf, which is based in the Egyptian capital Cairo, where she worked in a bid to improve football governance on the continent.

"So far my mission for six months has been unfolding as planned," she said.

"We started with a forensic audit by PwC (accountancy company PricewaterhouseCoopers), which will be presented to the Caf Executive Committee in a few days.

"I'm very comfortable with what has been done since I arrived in Cairo at the Caf offices.

"I'm very positive with the level of dedication and commitment of Caf Executive Committee led by President Ahmad to take African football forward."

In a letter last July, Fifa president Gianni Infantino outlined some of the areas that Samoura would be working on during her six months.

"Given current circumstances, the Fifa Administration has already recommended that a central audit review be conducted of all Fifa Forward Funds allocated to Caf, to ensure that funds have been, and are being, put to proper use and that there is no evidence of wrongdoing or mismanagement," he wrote.

During her visit to Uganda, Samoura officiated at the inauguration of the extension of the Uganda football federation headquarters built with funds from Fifa.