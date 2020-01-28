Jurgen Klopp stands firm on plan to miss Liverpool v Shrewsbury FA Cup replay

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Shrewsbury Town 2-2 Liverpool

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is standing firm on using his under-23s in the FA Cup replay with Shrewsbury Town, otherwise "nothing will change".

The Reds drew the fourth-round tie 2-2 at the League One club and the replay falls during the Premier League's mid-season break.

Klopp maintains he will not manage the side for the game next month.

"If we react how we always react and find a way to do it, then nothing will change," Klopp said.

"I decided three weeks ago we would have a mid-season break based on a letter we got in April 2019."

Liverpool are 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League and are also still involved in the Champions League, which will see them play Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their last-16 tie on 18 February.

Speaking after Sunday's 2-2 draw at the New Meadow, Klopp said none of his first-team squad would be involved in next week's game, which will be on either 4 or 5 February, in the middle of the first week of Liverpool's winter break.

He added: "I don't want to be in the middle of all these discussions. I'm not a revolution guy who want to show the whole world how strong I can be. It's absolutely not the reason.

"The only responsibility I feel is for my players and, to be 100% honest, for all the players as well.

"If we find a way to do it then nothing will change and I think all people in football agree that all things need to change."

The Football Association said every club agreed to this season's FA Cup fixture schedule and knew fourth-round replays might cut into their winter breaks, as is also the case with Tottenham, Southampton and Newcastle United.

"I know the FA said that all the clubs agreed but no sports-responsible people were there," he said. "There was not a manager or sporting director - that's what we need and has to change as well. Otherwise, we will have the same situation next year."

Klopp also defended his decision to stay away from the tie and let under-23s boss Neil Critchley take charge.

Critchley managed a youthful Liverpool side in their League Cup defeat by Aston Villa when the first-team squad were in Qatar for the Club World Cup.

"Could I be here for the game? Of course, I could," said Klopp.

"But that again is a complete misunderstanding of management and coaching. They need their coach and it is Critch.

"The mid-season break is something that has to be settled for the next years and all the different parties together have to find a solution that will not be like this year again."