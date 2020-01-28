Hatem Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid on six-month deal

Hatem Ben Arfa
Hatem Ben Arfa won the French Cup with Rennes last season

Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined La Liga side Real Valladolid.

Ben Arfa, without a club since leaving French side Rennes in the summer, has signed a six-month deal with the club owned by Brazil legend Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old, who has 15 France caps, began his career at Lyon and also played for Marseille, Hull City, Nice and Paris St-Germain.

Valladolid are 16th in La Liga and visit Mallorca on Saturday.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Explore the BBC