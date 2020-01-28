Hatem Ben Arfa joins Ronaldo's Real Valladolid on six-month deal

Hatem Ben Arfa won the French Cup with Rennes last season

Former Newcastle United winger Hatem Ben Arfa has joined La Liga side Real Valladolid.

Ben Arfa, without a club since leaving French side Rennes in the summer, has signed a six-month deal with the club owned by Brazil legend Ronaldo.

The 32-year-old, who has 15 France caps, began his career at Lyon and also played for Marseille, Hull City, Nice and Paris St-Germain.

Valladolid are 16th in La Liga and visit Mallorca on Saturday.