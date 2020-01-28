Fernandinho: Manchester City midfielder signs one-year contract extension

Media playback is not supported on this device Fernandinho is one of Manchester City's 'greatest players' - Guardiola

Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho has signed a one-year contract extension at the club until 2021.

The Brazilian, who turns 35 in May, has won three Premier League titles since joining from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

His contract had been set to expire at the end of the current season.

He has made 26 appearances in all competitions for City this season, with a majority coming as a makeshift central defender following injuries to John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Fernandinho, who has played 299 times for the club, was "one of the greatest players" in the club's history when speaking about the midfielder's future in January.

Fernandinho said: "I have enjoyed every second of my time here. I never expected to build such a meaningful relationship with the club and the fans, but it has happened, and I am grateful every single day."