Tim Flowers: Solihull Moors manager leaves club by mutual consent

Tim Flowers had two spells as caretaker boss of Northampton Town before joining the Solihull Moors coaching staff

Former England goalkeeper Tim Flowers has left his role as Solihull Moors manager after 19 months in charge.

The 52-year-old succeeded Mark Yates as boss in June 2018, having been his assistant as the club avoided relegation from the National League.

He led the club to a best-ever finish of second place in the fifth tier last term, and to the second round of the FA Cup before losing to Blackpool.

This season Solihull are ninth, a point off the play-off places.

"The journey that we've been on in the last two years or so has been quite remarkable," Flowers said in a statement on the club website.

"Firstly, the great escape when Mark Yates, myself, Gary Whild and Darren Acton managed to somehow maintain our National League status against all the odds.

"To back that up with the season we had last year, finishing runners-up and taking it all the way to the final day of the season was a monumental achievement by all involved."

Tim Flowers won 11 caps and was in England's squad for Euro 96 and the 1998 World Cup

The former Southampton, Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City keeper, who has left Damson Park by mutual consent, won 44 and lost 25 of his 92 games in charge.

Having finished second in 2018-19, they were beaten by AFC Fylde in the play-off semi-finals as they tried to reach the English Football League for the first time.

Gary Whild and James Quinn will be in interim charge of the club until a successor to Flowers is found, starting with Tuesday night's game with Barrow.

"Tim has made an invaluable contribution to the development of Moors and his legacy will be enshrined in Moors history forever," chairman Darryl Eales said.

"He has been an absolute pleasure to work with and he has done a magnificent job for the club. Our progress under his stewardship has been fantastic and he leaves a great foundation for future success."