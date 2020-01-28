Transfer rumours: Fernandes, Rodrigo, Aubameyang, Berge, Piatek, Mari, Sane

From the section

Barcelona made a late bid to try to hijack Manchester United's move for Sporting Lisbon's Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 24. (Mirror)

Barcelona had planned to sign Fernandes from Sporting and immediately loan him to Valencia in order to secure a deal for Valencia's 28-year-old Spain striker Rodrigo - but those negotiations are close to collapsing. (ESPN)

Alternatively, Barcelona have ended their interest in Rodrigo due to Valencia's asking price. (Standard)

Meanwhile, Manchester United have made Valencia's 23-year-old Uruguay striker Maxi Gomez, who has a release clause of £118.5m, their number one summer transfer target. (Cadena Ser - in Spanish)

Arsenal will not allow Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 30, to leave for less than £50m, amid interest from Barcelona. (Express)

Sheffield United are the only club to make an offer for Genk's Norway midfielder Sander Berge, 21, as talks continue over a £27m move. (Mail)

Poland forward Krzysztof Piatek, 24, wants to leave AC Milan for Tottenham before the transfer deadline. (Express)

Tottenham are set to complete a deal for PSV Eindhoven's Netherlands forward Steven Bergwijn, 22, by Wednesday. (Sky Sports)

Spurs have also made contact with Chelsea's France striker Olivier Giroud, 33, over a possible move. (90min)

Southampton are expected to confirm the loan signing of England defender Kyle Walker-Peters, 22, from Tottenham on Wednesday. (Mail)

'Simeone is the best manager in the world' Kieran Trippier talks Diego Simeone, life in Spain, and becoming a better defender

Arsenal remain in talks with Flamengo for Spain defender Pablo Mari, 26. (ESPN)

The Gunners have agreed a deal in principle to sign Ukraine defender Mykola Matviyenko, 23, from Shakhtar Donetsk. (Team1, via Metro)

Netherlands midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, 29, has admitted he is unsure if he will remain at Liverpool next season. (Talksport)

Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has refused to rule out a move for Manchester City's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 24. (Mirror)

Alternatively, Bayern have turned their attention to Atletico Madrid's 24-year-old France midfielder Thomas Lemar. (France Football)

Wolves remain optimistic they will sign Olympiakos and Portugal winger Daniel Podence, 24, before Friday's transfer deadline. (Sky Sports)

Wolves will complete the £21m capture of Podence in the next 48 hours. (Telegraph)

Arsenal are considering a late move for Southampton's 28-year-old Portugal full-back Cedric Soares. (Telegraph)

West Ham have begun talks with RB Salzburg for 22-year-old Danish right-back Rasmus Kristensen. (Mail)

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane vetoed a deal for Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen before the 27-year-old's move from Tottenham to Inter Milan. (AS - in Spanish)

Chelsea have identified Leicester's England defender Ben Chilwell, 23, and Ajax and Morocco midfielder Hakim Ziyech, 26, as their main summer transfer targets. (ESPN)

Paris St-German's Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani, 32, has said goodbye to his team-mates as he nears a move to Atletico Madrid. (Express)

Manchester United could let English midfielder James Garner, 18, leave on loan until the end of the season. (MEN)