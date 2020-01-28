Bruno Fernandes: Man Utd close to signing Sporting Lisbon midfielder for initial £47m

Bruno Fernandes has been linked with a move to Manchester United since last summer

Manchester United are close to completing a deal for Sporting Lisbon midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The Old Trafford club have been in negotiations with Sporting throughout the transfer window but refused to meet an asking price of 80m euros (£68m).

But a breakthrough in negotiations on Tuesday has left United confident of agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old.

The initial fee will be around 55m euros (£47m) but add-ons could increase the overall cost to 80m euros.

Should the deal go through, it will be the biggest of the January transfer window in the Premier League so far.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has prioritised midfield as an area to strengthen this month.

Fernandes joined Sporting from Sampdoria for £7.2m in 2017.

He has gone on to score 64 goals in 137 matches in all competitions and won the Portuguese Cup in 2018-19. He was also named the Primeira Liga's player of the year in both 2017-18 and 2018-19.

He has played 19 times for Portugal and was part of the squad that won the Uefa Nations League.