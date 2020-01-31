Paul McGinn: Hibs close to signing St Mirren defender
-
- From the section Hibernian
Hibernian are close to concluding the signing of defender Paul McGinn from Scottish Premiership rivals St Mirren.
The 29-year-old follows in the footsteps of younger brother John, who won the Scottish Cup with the Easter Road club in 2016.
McGinn joined St Mirren in the summer of 2018 - after current Hibs head coach Jack Ross left - having been on the books of the club as a youngster.
He had previously played for Queen's Park, Dundee and Partick Thistle.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.