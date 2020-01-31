Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Stephen Gallacher
Steven Thompson was humbled by Scottish indie band The Snuts last week in the Sportscene Predictor - can he save face in the next round of fixtures?
The Sportscene pundit takes on former Ryder Cup golfer - and Celtic fan - Stephen Gallacher.
|Scottish Premiership - week 24
|Thommo
|Stephen Gallacher
|Hibernian v St Mirren
|3-1
|2-0
|Kilmarnock v Ross County
|1-1
|1-1
|Livingston v Motherwell
|1-2
|1-2
|Rangers v Aberdeen
|1-1
|1-1
|St Johnstone v Hearts
|0-2
|2-1
|Hamilton Academical v Celtic
|0-4
|0-3
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.
All games Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated
GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20
|Score
|Guest leaderboard
|110
|Grado
|70
|Laura Miller
|40
|Rory Lawson
|30
|Andrew Butchart
|30
|The Snuts
|20
|Rachel Corsie
|20
|Paul Craig
|20
|Tam & Isa
|20
|Josh Taylor
|10
|Eve Muirhead
|Total scores after week 10
|Thommo
|520
|Guests
|370
|Thommo v Guests
|P10
|W5
|D2
|L3