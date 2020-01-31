Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Stephen Gallacher

From the section

Steven Thompson was humbled by Scottish indie band The Snuts last week in the Sportscene Predictor - can he save face in the next round of fixtures?

The Sportscene pundit takes on former Ryder Cup golfer - and Celtic fan - Stephen Gallacher.

Media playback is not supported on this device Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Stephen Gallacher

Scottish Premiership - week 24 Thommo Stephen Gallacher Hibernian v St Mirren 3-1 2-0 Kilmarnock v Ross County 1-1 1-1 Livingston v Motherwell 1-2 1-2 Rangers v Aberdeen 1-1 1-1 St Johnstone v Hearts 0-2 2-1 Hamilton Academical v Celtic 0-4 0-3

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All games Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated

Hibernian v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 3-1

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 1-2

Rangers v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 0-2

Hamilton Academical v Celtic (Sun, 12:30)

Thommo's prediction: 0-3

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 0-4

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

Score Guest leaderboard 110 Grado 70 Laura Miller 40 Rory Lawson 30 Andrew Butchart 30 The Snuts 20 Rachel Corsie 20 Paul Craig 20 Tam & Isa 20 Josh Taylor 10 Eve Muirhead

Total scores after week 10 Thommo 520 Guests 370