Sportscene Predictor: Steven Thompson v Stephen Gallacher

Steven Thompson graphic

Steven Thompson was humbled by Scottish indie band The Snuts last week in the Sportscene Predictor - can he save face in the next round of fixtures?

The Sportscene pundit takes on former Ryder Cup golfer - and Celtic fan - Stephen Gallacher.

Sportscene Predictor: Thommo v Stephen Gallacher
A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

All games Saturday 15:00 GMT unless stated

Hibernian v St Mirren

Thommo's prediction: 2-0

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 3-1

Kilmarnock v Ross County

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 1-1

Livingston v Motherwell

Thommo's prediction: 1-2

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 1-2

Rangers v Aberdeen

Thommo's prediction: 1-1

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 1-1

St Johnstone v Hearts

Thommo's prediction: 2-1

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 0-2

Hamilton Academical v Celtic (Sun, 12:30)

Thommo's prediction: 0-3

Stephen Gallacher's prediction: 0-4

GUEST LEADERBOARD 2019-20

ScoreGuest leaderboard
110Grado
70Laura Miller
40Rory Lawson
30Andrew Butchart
30The Snuts
20Rachel Corsie
20Paul Craig
20Tam & Isa
20Josh Taylor
10Eve Muirhead
Total scores after week 10
Thommo520
Guests370
Thommo v Guests
P10W5D2L3

