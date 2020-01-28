Jamie McCart: St Johnstone complete signing of Inverness defender

McCart could make his debut for St Johnstone against his old club Celtic on Wednesday

St Johnstone have completed the early signing of Inverness Caledonian Thistle defender Jamie McCart on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

McCart, a former Celtic youth player, had already agreed a pre-contract to move to the Perth club in the summer.

The 22-year-old has made 62 appearances in 18 months with Inverness in the Championship.

Subject to clearance, he will be available to face Celtic in the Premiership on Wednesday.

He becomes St Johnstone's first signing of the January window, having lost Matty Kennedy to Aberdeen and loaned Ross Callachan to Dundee.

