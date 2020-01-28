Admiral Muskwe: Swindon Town sign Leicester City's Zimbabwe forward on loan
- From the section Swindon
Swindon Town have signed Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe on loan until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals for City's U23 side this season, including three in the Leasing.com Trophy.
The Zimbabwe international could make his debut in the top-of-the-table match with Exeter City on Saturday.
Masukwe has yet to play a first-team game, with this the Leicester City academy graduate's first loan spell away from the Foxes.
