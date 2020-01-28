Admiral Muskwe: Swindon Town sign Leicester City's Zimbabwe forward on loan

Admiral Muskwe was capped at under-17 level by England before transferring his allegiance to Zimbabwe, for whom he has won four senior caps

Swindon Town have signed Leicester City striker Admiral Muskwe on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has scored 10 goals for City's U23 side this season, including three in the Leasing.com Trophy.

The Zimbabwe international could make his debut in the top-of-the-table match with Exeter City on Saturday.

Masukwe has yet to play a first-team game, with this the Leicester City academy graduate's first loan spell away from the Foxes.

