Irish Premiership: Guillaume Keke and Francis McCaffrey sign for Dungannon Swifts

Guillaume Keke arrives at Stangmore Park following spells with Ards and Carrick Rangers

Dungannon Swifts have signed striker Guillaume Keke and Loughgall defender Francis Brennan as they step-up the battle for Irish Premiership survival.

Keke joins from Carrick Rangers while Brennan arrives for a second stint at Stangmore Park.

The double signing comes just three days after the Swifts brought ex-Ballymena United midfielder Shane McGinty on board.

The Swifts currently sit 10th in the league.

"I'm delighted to get both Keke and Fra on board," manager Kris Lindsay told the club website.

"They both bring a wealth of experience with them having both played in the league for a number of years."

Elsewhere in the transfer window on Tuesday, Ballymena United parted ways with midfielder Declan Carville, who only joined the Sky Blues at the end of last season from Newry City.

However Carville has now returned to Championship side Newry as they seek to win immediate promotion back to the top tier.