Hibernian 4-2 Dundee Utd: Christian Doidge 'can do a bit of everything'

Christian Doidge celebrates the first of his three goals at Easter Road

Striker Christian Doidge is a player "growing in confidence all the time", says Hibernian head coach Jack Ross.

The Welshman scored a second-half hat-trick at Easter Road as the hosts came from behind to beat Dundee United 4-2 in a Scottish Cup replay to set up a last-16 meeting with BSC Glasgow.

The 27-year-old is now on 14 goals for the season after a sluggish start to life in Scotland.

"He works so hard and he's an enjoyable guy to work with," said Ross.

"He's a really good character. He's scored all sorts of goals for me since I've come in. He's just growing in confidence all the time.

"He's the type who will miss opportunities - we saw that in the first half. He puts himself in good positions because he can do a bit of everything."

The summer signing from Forest Green Rovers scored twice in the early League Cup rounds but went nine league games without finding the net before previous boss Paul Heckingbottom was sacked.

Since the departure of Heckingbottom, that strike rate has now increased to 12 goals in 14 matches.

"There's always an adjustment when you move away and then there was the level he was coming into, which is a step up," added Ross. "I think he'll continue that until the end of the season, with a healthy goals total."

'I always seem to score in bunches'

Doidge and Steven Whittaker were guilty of squandering first-half chances as Lawrence Shankland thundered Dundee United in front with an impressive half-volley.

Scott Allan levelled with a penalty before the interval, while United replied swiftly to the first of Doidge's goals only for the centre forward to thump in a header and smash home a third late on.

"We've got so many threats on the pitch, so we are are always going to be in positions to score goals," said Doidge. "You've just got to keep believing.

"I always seem to score goals in bunches, which is good. I'm full of confidence at the moment and really enjoying my football."

If Ross gets his way, Doidge could have new company up front before the end of the week.

The head coach is confident of securing a deal for St Mirren full-back Paul McGinn before the January transfer window closes and hopes to add to his attacking options.

"I would like another one in the forward area because we are very much reliant on Christian and Florian [Kamberi].

"You never know what else might happen because we are a little light on numbers. I'd like to think by Friday we will have strengthened."