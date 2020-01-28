sdfgsdf
-
- From the section Hibernian
Share this withCopy this link Read more about sharing.
Can you name the last Scotland XV to beat Ireland in Dublin in the 2010 Six Nations? You have five minutes...
Ali Price or George Horne? Who should Gregor Townsend select for Scotland's Six Nations opener against Ireland?
There are two match-ups of the Scottish sides in this week's edition of Puck Drop.
Kilmarnock's poor run of results has continued since Alex Dyer became manager, but what what lies behind the worrying statistics?
Scottish Premiership clubs earn a greater percentage of their income from gate receipts than any other top league in Europe, according to Uefa's latest Club Licensing Benchmark report.
The entrenchment of positions in the Russell-Townsend dispute helps nobody and a solution must be found before it's too late, writes BBC Scotland's chief sports writer Tom English.
Scottish footballers "in pretty much every dressing room" bet on matches, despite the risk of punishment, says one SPFL player.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland