Corner, Ross County. Conceded by Ciaron Brown.
Ross County v Livingston
Line-ups
Ross County
- 21Baxter
- 25Donaldson
- 5Morris
- 4Fontaine
- 2Fraser
- 24Paton
- 6Draper
- 11Vigurs
- 3Kelly
- 9Mckay
- 8Erwin
Substitutes
- 1Laidlaw
- 14Mullin
- 15Watson
- 18Foster
- 19Shaw
- 22Tillson
- 26Cowie
Livingston
- 1McCrorie
- 21McMillan
- 3Brown
- 27Guthrie
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
- 6Bartley
- 10Sibbald
- 11Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 17Robinson
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 5Lamie
- 7Jacobs
- 16Crawford
- 20Souda
- 24Menga
- 33Lawson
- 40Maley
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Live Text
Foul by Liam Fontaine (Ross County).
Steven Lawless (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Ross County 1, Livingston 0. Billy Mckay (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Harrison Paton.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.