Attempt saved. Andrew Irving (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Heart of Midlothian v Kilmarnock
Line-ups
Hearts
- 23Castro Pereira
- 8Clare
- 26Halkett
- 4Souttar
- 3White
- 32Langer
- 40Irving
- 27Moore
- 14Naismith
- 41Henderson
- 29Boyce
Substitutes
- 1Zlamal
- 7Bozanic
- 9Washington
- 10Walker
- 19Ikpeazu
- 28Dikamona
- 77Meshino
Kilmarnock
- 12Branescu
- 2O'Donnell
- 17Findlay
- 26Del Fabro
- 14Hämäläinen
- 29Burke
- 6Power
- 8Dicker
- 7McKenzie
- 9Brophy
- 27Kabamba
Substitutes
- 10Kiltie
- 19Broadfoot
- 22Millen
- 24Koprivec
- 25St. Clair
- 33Taylor
- 52Connell
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Laurentiu Branescu.
Attempt saved. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Foul by John Souttar (Heart of Midlothian).
Eamonn Brophy (Kilmarnock) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Sean Clare.
Attempt saved. Rory McKenzie (Kilmarnock) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by Lewis Moore.
Attempt missed. Craig Halkett (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Laurentiu Branescu.
Attempt saved. Euan Henderson (Heart of Midlothian) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Kilmarnock. Conceded by John Souttar.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stuart Findlay.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stephen O'Donnell.
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Alan Power.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.