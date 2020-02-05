Scottish Premiership
Aberdeen0St Johnstone1

Aberdeen v St Johnstone

Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT

Line-ups

Aberdeen

  • 1Lewis
  • 8Hernández
  • 14Taylor
  • 5McKenna
  • 4Considine
  • 19Ferguson
  • 17McGeouch
  • 21Gallagher
  • 11Hedges
  • 23Kennedy
  • 16Cosgrove

Substitutes

  • 2Logan
  • 6Devlin
  • 10McGinn
  • 20Cerny
  • 22Ojo
  • 24Campbell
  • 25Anderson

St Johnstone

  • 1Clark
  • 21Ralston
  • 15Kerr
  • 4McCart
  • 24Booth
  • 17O'Halloran
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 19Holt
  • 26Craig
  • 18McCann
  • 14May

Substitutes

  • 2Duffy
  • 7Wright
  • 9Kane
  • 12Parish
  • 16Butcher
  • 20Jones
  • 22Hendry
Referee:
Kevin Clancy

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamSt Johnstone
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Corner, St. Johnstone. Conceded by Dylan McGeouch.

Michael O'Halloran (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Andrew Considine (Aberdeen).

David Wotherspoon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ryan Hedges (Aberdeen).

Goal!

Goal! Aberdeen 0, St. Johnstone 1. Alistair McCann (St. Johnstone) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Craig.

Attempt missed. Jon Gallagher (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221269155467
2Rangers24184257134458
3Motherwell25132103429541
4Aberdeen2510873028238
5Livingston259793632434
6Hibernian2571083339-631
7Kilmarnock2576122230-827
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122450-2625
10St Mirren2557131932-1322
11Hearts25310122339-1619
12Hamilton2547142444-2019
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport