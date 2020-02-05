Scottish Premiership
Rangers19:45Hibernian
Venue: Ibrox Stadium, Scotland

Rangers v Hibernian

Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT

Line-ups

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 4Edmundson
  • 31Barisic
  • 37Arfield
  • 10Davis
  • 7Hagi
  • 17Aribo
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 13Foderingham
  • 18Kamara
  • 19Katic
  • 21Barker
  • 22Jones
  • 24Stewart
  • 25Polster

Hibernian

  • 1Marciano
  • 6McGinn
  • 18Jackson
  • 4Hanlon
  • 16Stevenson
  • 3Whittaker
  • 40Omeonga
  • 10Boyle
  • 23Allan
  • 11Newell
  • 9Doidge

Substitutes

  • 7Horgan
  • 13McNulty
  • 17James
  • 20Hallberg
  • 24McGregor
  • 27Bogdan
  • 33Murray
Referee:
Bobby Madden

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic24211268155364
2Rangers23183257134457
3Motherwell2413293428641
4Aberdeen2410863027338
5Livingston249783631534
6Hibernian247983339-630
7Kilmarnock2475122230-826
8St Johnstone235992142-2124
9Ross County2457122350-2722
10St Mirren2456131932-1321
11Hearts2439122339-1618
12Hamilton2446142444-2018
View full Scottish Premiership table

