Scottish Premiership
St Mirren0Hamilton0

St Mirren v Hamilton Academical

Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT

Line-ups

St Mirren

  • 1Hladky
  • 8Flynn
  • 5McCarthy
  • 22Famewo
  • 3Waters
  • 16Foley
  • 24MacPherson
  • 17McGrath
  • 10Andreu
  • 11Durmus
  • 19Morias

Substitutes

  • 2Hodson
  • 9Obika
  • 14McAllister
  • 18Mullen
  • 20Cooke
  • 26Lyness
  • 28Jakubiak

Hamilton

  • 31Southwood
  • 2McGowan
  • 21Want
  • 24Easton
  • 3McMann
  • 13Gogic
  • 25Martin
  • 6Hunt
  • 16Templeton
  • 11Miller
  • 99Ogkmpoe

Substitutes

  • 8Davies
  • 10Alston
  • 12Woods
  • 20Moyo
  • 22Gourlay
  • 26Dales
  • 28Smith
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Live Text

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Calum Waters.

Attempt blocked. Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Ryan Flynn.

Attempt missed. Sam Foley (St. Mirren) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Junior Morias (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Aaron McGowan (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ilkay Durmus (St. Mirren).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221269155467
2Rangers24184257134458
3Motherwell25132103429541
4Aberdeen2510873028238
5Livingston259793632434
6Hibernian2571083339-631
7Kilmarnock2576122230-827
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122450-2625
10St Mirren2557131932-1322
11Hearts25310122339-1619
12Hamilton2547142444-2019
View full Scottish Premiership table

