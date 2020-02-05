Foul by Rolando Aarons (Motherwell).
Motherwell v Celtic
-
Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT
Line-ups
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 5Hartley
- 3Carroll
- 22Donnelly
- 6Campbell
- 19Polworth
- 17Aarons
- 9Long
- 14Hylton
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 2Tait
- 11Seedorf
- 12Manzinga
- 24Mugabi
- 37MacIver
- 52O'Hara
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 5Simunovic
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 49Forrest
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 21Ntcham
- 3Taylor
- 9Griffiths
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 11Klimala
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
- 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 27Elyounoussi
- 29Bain
- 57Welsh
- Referee:
- Don Robertson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home32%
- Away68%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away0
Live Text
Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Motherwell 0, Celtic 1. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Jermaine Hylton (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Rolando Aarons (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.