Scottish Premiership
Motherwell0Celtic1

Motherwell v Celtic

Follow live coverage from 18:30 GMT

Line-ups

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 5Hartley
  • 3Carroll
  • 22Donnelly
  • 6Campbell
  • 19Polworth
  • 17Aarons
  • 9Long
  • 14Hylton

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 2Tait
  • 11Seedorf
  • 12Manzinga
  • 24Mugabi
  • 37MacIver
  • 52O'Hara

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 5Simunovic
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 49Forrest
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 21Ntcham
  • 3Taylor
  • 9Griffiths
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 11Klimala
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic
  • 23Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 29Bain
  • 57Welsh
Referee:
Don Robertson

Match Stats

Home TeamMotherwellAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home32%
Away68%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home2
Away0

Live Text

Foul by Rolando Aarons (Motherwell).

Kristoffer Ajer (Celtic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Leigh Griffiths (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Allan Campbell (Motherwell) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Motherwell 0, Celtic 1. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Jermaine Hylton (Motherwell) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Rolando Aarons (Motherwell) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Foul by Liam Grimshaw (Motherwell).

Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic25221269155467
2Rangers24184257134458
3Motherwell25132103429541
4Aberdeen2510873028238
5Livingston259793632434
6Hibernian2571083339-631
7Kilmarnock2576122230-827
8St Johnstone246992242-2027
9Ross County2567122450-2625
10St Mirren2557131932-1322
11Hearts25310122339-1619
12Hamilton2547142444-2019
View full Scottish Premiership table

