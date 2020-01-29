Scottish Gossip: Hearts, Celtic, Hibs, Dundee Utd, Rangers, Aberdeen

Hearts have expressed interest in re-signing out-of-favour Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has pleaded with the Parkhead club to let him leave before Friday's transfer deadline to boost his hopes of playing for Scotland in the Euro play-offs. (Sun)

Celtic are weighing up a move for Hull City's Polish international Kamil Grosicki, 31, who is out of contract this summer. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Southampton have joined the chase for Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland, with the Premier League club among a host of sides who watched the 24-year-old in goalscoring action at Easter Road on Tuesday night. (Sun)

Hibernian head coach Jack Ross has denied he is set to sign Aiden McGeady after the Sunderland winger was spotted in the Easter Road stands during the Scottish Cup win over Dundee United. ((Daily Record)

Stoke City boss Michael O'Neill, already in the hunt for Dundee United's Lawrence Shankland, will make a move to bring Northern Ireland compatriot Jordan Jones from Rangers this week. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Jack Hendry hopes his loan move from Celtic to A-League side Melbourne City can help him reclaim a place in the Scotland squad for the Euro 2020 play-offs. (Daily Record)

Hibs and Aberdeen are both interested in signing Ross County striker Ross Stewart, who has 11 goals in 24 appearances this season. (Daily Record)

Hearts defender Christophe Berra has rejected the chance to relaunch his career in English League Two with Salford City. (Daily Express, print edition)