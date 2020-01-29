Irish Premiership: 'Full-time football makes a difference' - Larne boss Lynch

Larne players celebrate after Harry Flowers scored their third against Linfield

Larne manager Tiernan Lynch has credited full-time training with helping his side achieve home wins over league title challengers Glentoran and Linfield in the space of three days.

Larne beat leaders Glentoran 2-1 and champions Linfield 3-1 at Inver Park.

"Anyone who doubted full-time football and what it does has their answer," said Lynch after the win over Linfield.

"The tempo we played at after an extremely difficult game on Saturday answered a lot of critics' questions."

Larne lie sixth in the table in their first season back in the top flight but their victories over the Belfast rivals were their first over teams in the Premiership's top five.

Win over Glens 'a catalyst'

Lynch hailed his side's performance against Linfield on Tuesday night as their best of the campaign to date as goals from David McDaid (2) and Harry Flowers saw them bounce back from conceding an early Jordan Stewart strike.

"We got a little bit of belief from Saturday. We've been saying all season 'there's so much more in us and we need to believe how good we are as a team'."

"Saturday gave us that little catalyst and even after going down 1-0 to Linfield it just made us roll our sleeves up and work that little bit harder.

"We work a lot on how we play as a team with the ball and without the ball and to a man my players were outstanding against Linfield.

"We denied them time, we denied them space, forced Linfield into making mistakes and reaped the rewards for it."

'We are a team on the up'

The East Antrim club have struggled to find their best form at home for much of the season, collecting just nine points out of a possible 30 in 10 games since hammering Warrenpoint Town on the opening day.

They have now won their last three on their home patch however, a convincing 4-0 success over derby rivals Carrick Rangers preceding their notable wins over the Glens and the Blues.

"We've put together great performances in our last two games and our processes are starting to show," enthused the Larne boss.

"That's all credit to the players who work unbelievably hard every single day and to the staff for the work they do off the field.

"We are a team on the up hopefully but we won't get carried away. We have Ballyclare away in the sixth round of the Irish Cup next so we will give them all the respect we gave Linfield and look no further than that."