Craig Gordon: Hearts in talks over re-signing goalkeeper

Craig Gordon has made just six appearances for Celtic this season

Hearts are in talks with Celtic about goalkeeper Craig Gordon rejoining the Tynecastle club.

Gordon is understudy to Fraser Forster at Celtic Park and has started just one match - the 2-0 Europa League dead-rubber defeat to Cluj - in four months.

The 37-year-old is understood to be keen on a move back to his first team.

BBC Scotland understands discussions between the clubs have been ongoing for weeks, with Celtic initially reluctant to lose the Scotland international.