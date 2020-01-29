Pablo Mari: Flamengo defender to join Arsenal on loan

Pablo Mari featured for Flamengo in the Club World Cup against Liverpool in December

Arsenal are on the verge of agreeing a six-month loan deal for Flamengo defender Pablo Mari.

It is understood the Gunners have agreed a loan fee for the player, with a permanent deal due to be agreed in the summer.

Flamengo confirmed the arrival of replacement defender Leo Pereira from Athletico Paranaense on Tuesday.

Mari has already flown to England once, believing a deal was close, only for Flamengo to pull the plug on the move.

However, it is expected the deal will now be completed before Friday's transfer deadline.

Arsenal's defensive problems increased with an injury to Shkodran Mustafi in their FA Cup fourth-round win at Bournemouth on Monday.

The German defender is due to have a scan after being taken off on a stretcher at Vitality Stadium.

Calum Chambers, Kieran Tierney and Sead Kolasinac have already been sidelined due to injury.