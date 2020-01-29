Nathan Bishop: Man Utd close to deal for Southend goalkeeper

Nathan Bishop has made 39 appearances in all for the Roots Hall club

Manchester United are close to signing Southend United goalkeeper Nathan Bishop.

The 20-year-old has made 17 appearances for the League One club this season.

Southend manager Sol Campbell confirmed Bishop was absent from the squad in the defeat at Doncaster on Tuesday because he was having a medical at an unnamed club.

Bishop, who is an England Under-20 International, is expected to join up with United's development squad.