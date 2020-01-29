Garry Monk: Sheffield Wednesday boss 'embarrassed' by loss to Wigan

Garry Monk took over as Sheffield Wednesday boss in September 2019

Boss Garry Monk felt "embarrassment" at Sheffield Wednesday's defeat against Wigan and said there are players who "should not be at the club".

The Owls led at the break at the DW Stadium but were beaten 2-1, just 10 days after a 5-0 thumping by Blackburn.

Wednesday were third in the Championship in December but have dropped to 11th having lost five of their past six Championship games.

"There needs to be change. That is clear," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"I will protect the players with my life, but sometimes you can't. Sometimes it's obvious and glaring; you can't protect that. I just feel embarrassment.

"I have seen enough in the past month to tell me a lot. There are some players who shouldn't be here at this club. That's the honest truth."

Wednesday's only league victory since beating Bristol City on 22 December was a 2-0 success against Leeds, although they have won FA Cup ties against Brighton and QPR to progress into the fifth round. Wigan's victory was just their second in 18 matches.

"You are here to fight for a football club, to fight for that shirt," Monk added. "Every second you have to do that and, the second half especially, they were just going through the motions.

"Too many players in the past month have been settling. There is no hiding place.

"It's been too comfortable here for too long. That's a process, it is not just an overnight one.

"There are players that are prepared to give their all, but it has to be a collective. You have to do that religiously, not when you feel like it.

"I am prepared to take the ones that are ready to fight all the way, anyone that can't do that won't be here."