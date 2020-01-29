Callum Robinson: West Bromwich Albion sign Sheffield United forward on loan

From the section

Robinson scored 12 goals in 27 Championship appearances for Preston last season

Championship promotion chasers West Bromwich Albion have signed Sheffield United forward Callum Robinson on loan until the end of the season.

The Republic of Ireland international, 24, joined the Blades from Preston last summer and has made 16 Premier League appearances, scoring one league goal.

West Brom are second in the table but were top before Tuesday's 2-1 loss at Cardiff City.

Slaven Bilic's side have not won in the league since 14 December.

