Josh Bowler: Hull City's on-loan Everton winger out for six to eight weeks
On-loan Hull City winger Josh Bowler could be out for up to eight weeks because of a heel injury.
The 20-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton, has played 26 games, all but three in the Championship.
Manager Grant McCann said: "Josh couldn't put his foot on the floor. It's a blow for us."
Meanwhile, recently-signed midfielder Martin Samuelsen has a calf injury and is awaiting results of a scan.