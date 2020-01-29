Josh Bowler: Hull City's on-loan Everton winger out for six to eight weeks

Josh Bowler joined Everton from QPR in July 2017, but has yet to play a first-team game for the Toffees

On-loan Hull City winger Josh Bowler could be out for up to eight weeks because of a heel injury.

The 20-year-old, who is on a season-long loan from Premier League side Everton, has played 26 games, all but three in the Championship.

Manager Grant McCann said: "Josh couldn't put his foot on the floor. It's a blow for us."

Meanwhile, recently-signed midfielder Martin Samuelsen has a calf injury and is awaiting results of a scan.