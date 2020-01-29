Colin Calderwood: Cambridge United part company with head coach

Cambridge United have parted company with boss Colin Calderwood after a run of one win in 10 League Two games.

It comes after the 18th-placed U's fell to a second consecutive 4-0 home defeat on Tuesday, against Salford.

Ex-Nottingham Forest manager Calderwood, 55, took charge at Cambridge in December 2018 and kept them in the Football League last term.

"We have agreed with Colin that the time is right for him to leave the club," said club owner Paul Barry.

